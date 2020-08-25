13-year-old brutally beaten up for violating lockdown rules!!!

Coimbatore: A 13-year-old boy was brutally beaten up by a cop in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The boy was attacked by the police constable for violating lockdown rules and roaming around the city on his two-wheeler. The incident took place on Sunday, while a complete lockdown was imposed in the area. The boy was beaten with a lathi and he suffered injuries on his thigh and knee.

The constable was identified as Durgaraj. The incident came to light when photographs of the minor boy started doing the rounds on social media. After the photographs were circulated on social media, Sumit Sharan, city police commissioner ordered an inquiry into the incident. The accused was also asked to appear before the police control room.

On Sunday, the 13-year-old boy, who is a resident of Surya Nagar, went to visit his friend. The teenager was being accompanied by two other friends. When the three friends were returning on a bike, they were busted by Durgaraj.

Durgaraj, questioned the teenager and his friend for violating the lockdown and roaming around in the area. Initially, the boy managed to escape. However, the cop chased him and caught hold of him. When the boy made an attempt to flee, Durgaraj caught him and thrashed him with a lathi. The boy narrated his agony to his mother when he returned home. The woman then approached the police and demanded strict action against the accused constable.