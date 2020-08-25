Breaking News ; 5 storey building collapsed ; One dead,over 70 feared trapped!!!

Maharashtra ;One person has been killed, while 70 others are feared trapped as a five-storey building in Raigad’s Mahad tehsil collapsed on Monday evening. A police statement said that the building comprised around 47 flats.Three teams of 5 BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune have reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. According to a report, 25 persons have been rescued.

Mahad, ex-MLA, said: “We have already initiated the evacuation work with earth moving machines. In the initial first two hours, we were able to bring out 25 persons.” Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari informed that initially, only the top three floors of the 10-year-old multi-storey building had collapsed.The incident occurred when a G+4 building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad’s Mahad city.Home Minister Amit Shah has informed that he has spoken to the NDRF DG and asked them to provide all possible assistance.