Kozhikode: Another gold haul at Karipur airport. Gold worth Rs 88 lakh seized. Air Customs Intelligence seized 1.699 kg of gold worth Rs 81 lakh from the emergency lamp in the luggage of TP Sharikh, a native of Koduvalli, Kozhikode, who arrived from Riyadh on a SpiceJet flight.

Customs seized 146 grams of gold jewelry worth Rs 7 lakh and a cigarette worth Rs 38,000 from the check-in luggage of Ismail, a native of Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight yesterday.