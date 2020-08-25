Commodity Market: Gold prices slips again

Gold and silver prices surged in Indian markets . On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October futures were up 0.14% to Rs.51,340 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX 0.44% edged 0.44% higher to Rs. 65,860 per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold was at Rs. 38,240 per 8 gram down by Rs.320. One gram gold is at Rs.4780.

In the international markets, spot gold was priced at US dollar 1,933 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.3% to US dollar 26.62 per ounce while platinum rose 0.8% to US dollar 923.