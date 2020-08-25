Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Abu Dhabi: Another 275 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 67,282, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.

One more fatality from the novel virus has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 376.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 94 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 58,582 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 71,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.