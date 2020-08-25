Coronavirus : Nearly 3.6 crore Covid-19 tests conducted so far, says Health Ministry

India’s COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing. The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, it said.

India’s COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 23 lakh and are more than three times the number of active cases of the infection in the country, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday. With 61,408 new infections reported in the country, the tally has now risen to 31.06 lakh. Of these, 23,38,036 patients have already recovered, while 7,10,771 are still active. The toll stands at 57,542 with 836 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 30 lakh-mark and settled at 30,44,940 on Saturday, 16 days after crossing the 20 lakh-mark and eight days after breaching the 25 lakh-mark.