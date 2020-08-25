Covid-19 Updates: 330 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. 389 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 330 recoveries and 1 death were reported in last 24 hours in Bahrain. Of the new cases, 142 were among expatriate workers, 242 were contacts of active cases, and 5 were travel related.
The total recoveries climbed to 46,311. The death toll rose to 185. Additional 9,365 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 24. There are currently 33 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 59 cases receiving treatment. 3,190 cases are stable out of a total of 3,223 active cases.
