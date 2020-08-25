DH Latest NewsKarnatakaLatest News

Covid-19 Updates: KPCC president tests Covid positive

Aug 25, 2020, 03:40 pm IST

The president of KPCC has been tested positive for Covid-19. D.K. Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Shivakumar has been admitted in a private hospital in the city’s northwest suburb after he tested Covid positive earlier in the day,” a Congress party official informed.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and many other leaders wished Shivakumar a speedy recovery and early return to home from the hospital.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close