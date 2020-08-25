Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has rised in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that the recovery rate has reached at 76%. Till now over 24 lakh people in the country have successfully recovered from COVID-19.

The number of recovered patients in the country is 3.41 times the number of active cases. There has been more than 100 per cent hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days. The case fatality rate is at 1.84% and is declining . Nearly 30 States and Union Territories in the country have even lower fatality rate than the national average.

In the last 24 hours around 60,000 new cases were registered in the country. The total cases has reached at 31,67, 324. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 704348. The death toll is at 58,390.