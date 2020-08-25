England’s star bowler becomes first fast bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

James Anderson on Tuesday became the first fast bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets. Anderson, 38, who started the third Test at the Ageas Bowl seven wickets away from the feat, dismissed Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali for the milestone on Day 5. After England imposed the follow-on on Sunday, Anderson first dismissed Abid Ali for 42 and then the Pakistan captain on the final day of the Test match.

Anderson, who surpassed Glenn McGrath to become the leading Test wicket-taker among fast bowlers in 2018, required less than two years to breach the 600-wicket mark. He is fourth on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Tests, behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Anderson, playing his 156th Test, however, is the slowest to reach the 600-wicket milestone. The quickest was Muralitharan (101 matches), followed by Kumble (124 matches) and Warne (126).

His performance of 5/56 in the first innings is Anderson’s second-best bowling performance at the Ageas Bowl. Having played just five matches before this, Anderson had picked up 19 wickets at the venue, with a best of 5/53 against India in 2014. In the previous Test effected due to rain, Anderson had picked up three wickets.

Despite growing speculation regarding his career, Anderson has made it clear he is not contemplating retirement anytime soon. Earlier this year, Anderson had said he was looking forward to playing the 2021 Ashes in Australia, expressing his eagerness to partner Stuart Broad. Injuries may have slowed him down a bit but Anderson has stuck to his promise and is keen to tour Australia next year.