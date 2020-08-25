“EXPOSED” ;”Pakistan a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism”- The Indian Mission spoke of “Pakistan’s Lies”!!!!

New York ; Over the decades, India has erected questions about what Pakistan has said. India strikes out at Pakistan for its account of lies after Islamabad’s UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in a Security Council meeting not open to non-Council members .The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to mask itself as a victim of terrorism by India, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said on Monday.

Late last night, the Pakistan mission to the United Nations said that it’s Permanent Representative, Munir Akram, a 75-year-old diplomat, who had held this job for six years from 2002, had spoken at the UNSC. Akram, in those years, had been the President of the UNSC twice. So, he would normally have a clear idea of how the UN works. But clearly, something is wrong. “We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council.

Pakistan’s permanent representative said that Indian mission was: “we have been the target of cross-border terrorism for decades.”India replied: “The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India! Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities operate with impunity inside Pakistan’.

It is said that it was Pakistan’s declaration that it had decimated Al Qaeda from the region. India stated: “Perhaps, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan is not aware that Osama Bin Laden in their own country in plain sight, and it is the US forces which got him inside Pakistan. Nor have they heard their Prime Minister refer to Osama Bin Laden as a ‘martyr.’ ”

It said that India, was Pakistan’s charge that India had hired terrorists as warriors to strike inside Pakistan. India replied; it was a “laughable” claim.”Coming from a country which is a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism which has made the world suffer because of its actions, this claim is nothing short of being ridiculous!”

India said, about Pakistan’s statement on Jammu and Kashmir India said: “Pakistan makes ridiculous assertions about internal affairs of India. This is a country whose minority population drastically from 1947 to what It is today which is about 3 percent, which is nothing short of systemic cleansing. This is in addition to false allegations about India’s sovereign actions in the Union Territory of J&K, which are for the welfare of the people.”