“Fake passport case”; Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho was released from Paraguay five months later!!!

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has been released by a Paraguayan judge after serving five months in prison on a fake passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also acquitted Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Aziz Moreira. He spent a month in jail and four months under house arrest in a hotel in the Paraguayan capital, Asuncion. The 40-year-old former World Cup winner said, “He is free to go to any country in the world he wants, but he must notify us if he changes his permanent residence for a year.”

‘He has no restrictions other than completing compensation for damaging the community,’ the judge added. Ronaldinho came out wearing jeans, a black beret and a black shirt. The player agreed to pay $ 90,000 in compensation and his brother, who is also his business manager, agreed to pay $ 110,000. But his brother was sentenced to two years of suspension.

Prosecutors said they do not believe Ronaldinho was involved in the plot to produce fake Paraguayan passports, but that de Aziz Moreira knew the passports were false. “They clearly used a public document that contained false content,” said Marcelo Pechi, one of the public prosecutors.

Ronaldinho, winner of the 2005 Ballon d’Or, arrived in Paraguay with his brother on March 4 to attend an event in support of underprivileged children. The two were taken into police custody two days later when investigators raided the hotel following the discovery of fake documents. Before announcing the judge’s decision, the defendant issued a statement demanding the innocence of both brothers.

The documents were submitted to the migration authorities, believing them to be authentic. ‘People who believed in them despised them.’ After Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday at a police station in Asuncion on March 21, the two were placed under house arrest for more than four months at a luxury hotel and a fine of $ 1.6 million.

The probe has been extended to money laundering and criminal association cases. Eighteen people have already been arrested in connection with the case, most of them immigration officials or police officers. Defendant said in a statement that the investigation found no indication that he was involved in money laundering or criminal association.