Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market, sustained foreign fund inflows and weak performance of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.17 per US dollar , registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close of 74.32 per dollar on Monday. The UAE dirham is at 20.22 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17% to 93.14.