Gionee Max launched in India with dual cameras : Price and Features

Gionee has launched budget smartphone Gionee Max in India. The firm has also partnered with Flipkart for the sales. Priced at ?5,999 the smartphone will go on sale on the e-commerce platform starting August 31. This smartphone also comes as a part of Gionee’s new ‘honest pricing’ strategy.

“As a leading player in the smartphones and accessories segment, Gionee has had some very successful launches including Smartphones, Smart Life Watches, Power banks, Neckbands, Headphones, True Wireless etc in the recent times. Under the company’s new vision of championing honest price approach for all its product and segments, Gionee is set to make honest pricing the next norm for country’s entry level smartphone category,” states the firm.

Android-based Gionee Max features a 6.1-inch HD+ Full View Dew Drop display and is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor with up to 1.6Ghz clock speed, 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256GB. At the back there is a dual camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a bokeh lens. At the front, you get a 5-megapixel camera.

Backing up the entire device is a 5000mAh battery, which is not common in smartphone priced under ?8,000. Interestingly, the handset feature reverse charging as well. The handset supports dual SIM cards (nano+nano) and is available in three colours – Red, Black and Blue.

Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, JIPL that manages Gionee in India said, “The consumer of today’s Aspirational, Digital and New Bharat is seeking for an Affordable Super Smartphone. Gionee’s partnership with Flipkart will lead to better understanding of the pulse of the Bharat Consumer. Gionee Max’s launch is the beginning of a new era for Gionee brand in India.”