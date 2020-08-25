DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Gulf country announces important decision

Aug 25, 2020, 09:53 am IST

An important decision was announced by a GCC country. Saudi Arabia has decided to open its land borders.  The  General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has opened four land border crossings into Saudi Arbia.

As per the new decision, Saudi citizens, their non-Saudi families (spouses and children), plus drivers and housemaids would now be permitted entry through selected crossings.

Citizens with non-Saudi family members wishing to return to the Kingdom through land ports must obtain prior approval through providing the necessary information via the Absher portal of electronic services under the Ministry of Interior.

Non-Saudis accompanying Saudis must have a PCR  examination certificate proving a Covid-19 negative result within 48 hours of travel.

 

