“He tortured me for 2 yrs”!!! Indian woman awaiting execution for murdering Husband in an Arab Country.

Dubai: 30-year-old Nimisha Priya, a nurse, has been sentenced to death for murdering a Yemeni man, who harassed and tortured her. The woman, was found guilty of murdering Talal Abdu Mahdi, chopping his body into several pieces and stuffing them in sacks. She had reportedly dumped the sacks in a water tank above their house in Al Deydh.His body was found only after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the water tank.

Apparently, Priya who was originally married to a Keralite named Tomy Thomas in 2011, had moved to Yemen with her husband and started working as a nurse. The couple also have a daughter. Later, Thomas and their daughter returned to India, while Priya stayed back.According to local news reports from Kerala, Priya decided to start a nursing center in the country, and sought the help of Talal Abdu Mahdi, a Yemen national, who was a textile shop worker she had met during her visit to the shop where he worked.After the crime came to light, she wrote a letter to the government of Kerala in 2018, in which she claimed that she had to resort to murdering Talal, as he was torturing her, and she could not stand it any longer.

In the letter she alleged that Talal forged a marriage certificate to start the medical center in 2014. She said he would pocket all the revenue from the clinic, threaten and sexually assault her. She added that he seized her passport to stop her from leaving.Unable to bear this she killed Mahdi, chopped his body into pieces, and dumped it in a water tank with the help of a friend.Nimisha says that she got sentenced to death, the highest punishment, as she did not get any legal support while her case was being considered in the court.