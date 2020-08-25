IMD predicts heavy rain; issues warning

The weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain. IMD has warned of heavy rains in Delhi and many other states.

The IMD has forecast very heavy rains in northwest India including Delhi on August 26 and 27. Widespread and very heavy rain is likely to hit Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan on August 25. Widespread and very heavy rain is likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during next 3-4 days and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from August 26 to 28. Extremely heavy rain is also very likely over Odisha on August 25 and 26.