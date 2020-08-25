KFC suspends its slogan amid the coronavirus pandemic!!! Read more…

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, fast food restaurant company KFC suspended its slogan “finger lickin’ good” on Monday because it doesn’t feel right amid the pandemic.

KFC said that the slogan “doesn’t quite fit” in the environment at present, more so, ever since health officials asked people to refrain from touching their faces in order to control the spread of the deadly virus.There will be no change in the menu though and the slogan will return as well but when the “time is right”.

In a YouTube advertisement, the slogan has been blurred out on the food boxes and billboards. KFC is the world’s second-largest restaurant chain after McDonald’s, with 22,621 locations all across the world in 150 countries as of December 2019. The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 180 countries across the world. Over 23.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally.