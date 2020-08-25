Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 3-year-old cousin

Gangtok : A man was arrested in East Sikkim on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his three-year-old cousin, police said.The incident happened in Singtam police station area on August 22, they said.

The 26-year-old man, an assistant lecturer at the Advanced Technical Training Centre in Bardang, gave the girl some sweets and took her to his house, which is in the same neighbourhood, police said.

He then sexually assaulted her, they said.The girl told her mother about the incident after returning home, following which the parents lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested and a case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCSO) Act, police said.Further investigation is underway, they said.