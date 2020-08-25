National Highway closed after massive landslide

The National Highway connecting Jammu-Srinagar was closed after a massive landslide. The traffic through the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended early Tuesday after heavy rains triggered a massive landslide in Ramban district.

As per police the landslide struck the highway at Dalwas around 5 am, also damaging a portion of the road.Traffic was stopped at Qazigund in south Kashmir following the landslide. The traffic on the highway plies from Jammu and Srinagar alternatively in view of the ongoing work on the four-laning project.