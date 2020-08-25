“No more Locks”…. Now we have to live with Pandemic: Central Government

New Delhi: The country will return to normality since September with no locks. The central government wants the people to live with Corona now.

The central government is expected to resume Metro train services in the fourth phase of unlock. The Union Home Ministry will issue an order in this regard. Several states have come out with demands for the resumption of metro services. Indications are that this will also be accepted. The debate over whether to open theaters is also active. People do not spend more than an hour on metro trains. Services can therefore be resumed with strict precautions.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had written a letter to the state chief secretaries asking them not to block inter-state travel. From now on, bus services will be started in compliance with the Covid norms, including air-conditioned buses. This is to make trips normal. Concerns are also active that all of this could increase the spread of covid.It was not clear whether educational institutions and cinema theaters would open. Even if the Center announces concessions, the states will have the power to impose more restrictions. But states including Kerala are of the view that concessions are required.

But schools and colleges will not open. Bars are also not allowed to operate , but it is reported that over-the-counter liquor sales may continue. The nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. Concessions are being given at the lockdown in stages.