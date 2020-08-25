Pakistan’s ISI planning terror attacks in India,says Intel Report

Pakistani’s ISI may have been planning fresh terror attacks in India as it had a major meeting with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists including its top leadership. Going by intelligence agencies sources, during the meeting, ways and means of fresh attack in Jammu and Kashmir were discussed. The security agencies have been put on high alert as a similar meeting was held two months before the Pulwama Attack.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed chargesheet in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case naming JeM chief Masood Azhar, his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi, slain JeM terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan. These are apart from the six arrested accused in the case.

The NIA has filed a 13,500-page chargesheet in the special NIA court in Jammu along with the pictures and digital evidence of the Pulwama terror attack. An NIA official told IANS: “The agency filed a chargesheet (on Tuesday) against Azhar, Asghar, Alvi, their slain nephew Farooq, six arrested accused, and absconding accused Sameer Dar in the Pulwama terror attack case at a Jammu special NIA court.”