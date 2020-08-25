“Rape attempt” towards a foreign woman martial artist ; Self-proclaimed monk hospitalized with serious injuries !!!

Chennai: A self-proclaimed saint who tried to sexually assault a foreign woman who is an expert in martial arts has been brought to knees by the lady. The monk, who was critically injured in the attack, was arrested and taken to hospital. The false monk is in a state that he was not able to stay on his legs after the confrontation with the woman. Manikandan, a native of Namakkal, was arrested. His face was badly injured. The self-proclaimed saint who tried to attack her in the temple town of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu was handed over to the police by the foreign woman.

The 30-year-old US woman, who is on a spiritual journey, came to the temple city as part of a visit to pilgrimage sites. When the lock down came,as the woman could return,she rented a house near the temple in Thiruvannamalai. Last night, while standing outside the house, the fake monk dragged the woman into the house and tried to torture her. At first she was scared but the courageous young woman resisted the attack. When the woman knocked the monk to the ground and shouted, the locals came and tied him to a nearby tree and called the police.

According to the police, he had been living in Thiruvannamalai for the last three years. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the case under the sections of insult to woman, trespass and assault.