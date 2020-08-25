Russia seeks help from India for the manufacture of ‘Sputnik V’

The Russian government has reached out to India seeking a collaboration for manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine has not been tested in phase 3 or larger clinical trials.

President Vladimir Putin on August 11 had announced ‘Sputnik V’, Russia’s first approved vaccine against Covid-19, making it the first country to approve a vaccine. Russia had said the vaccine will be rolled out by the end of this month. The country has already produced the first batch of ‘Sputnik V’, named after the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union.

There has been scepticism in some quarters about limited data related to the efficiency of the vaccine. According to sources, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has approached the office of Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan as well as secretaries of the departments of biotechnology and health research in this regard.