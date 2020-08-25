Shocking!!! A priest was found dead 2 days after he recorded a video of a cop of assaulting him.

Salem: A priest was found dead in Salem, Tamil Nadu,2 days after he recorded a video, accusing a local cop of assaulting him. The deceased priest was identified as Saravanan and is believed to have died by suicide.In the video, Saravanan accused a local cop Antony Michael of humiliating him. The priest also blamed the cop for his depression. Antony is a sub-inspector at the Sankari police station.

On August 14, Saravanan was performing a puja with 2 women near Sankari area when Antony approached him and thrashed the priest. Soon after the incident, Saravanan went missing. The priest’s family started searching for him but was unable to locate him. On August 16, Saravanan was found dead from a nearby forested area. The decomposed body of the Shiva devotee was found between two rocks.

Before taking his own life, the priest recorded a video in which he said, “Antony Michael beat me up and hence he is the only reason for my extreme step.” Saravanan’s son Shankar told that the police did not take any action even after watching the video. He added, “My father died because the word spread in the village saying swamy was beaten up by the police. He was beaten up on Friday and he died on Saturday.”

The additional superintendent of police Anbu stated that Antony did not thrash or injure the priest. He said that when Antony reached the spot on Friday, Saravanan was conducted a pooja in a semi-nude state and was standing inside a pit. The priest assumed that Antony clicked his picture and got scared. Soon after, Antony left the spot.