Sonia will remain Interim Chief till new head is elected…

Sonia Gandhi, who had offered to resign after the disagreement letter was made public, in the CWC said that she would remain the interim president till an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session is called and the next full-time president elected. The party has reportedly set a six-month deadline to finish the process of electing its next chief.

While Gandhi made clear her disinclination in continuing to occupy the chair of the interim president while there was an increasing confusion for bringing in a full-time party president, the CWC headed by her at the same time also sent a strict warning to all its members stating explicitly that disagreement views were not to be made public.

The resolution also made it clear that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were the top two leaders of the party as far the question of its leadership was concerned. While the resolution commended Sonia Gandhi for her leadership has rankled and embarrassed those occupying the highest offices in this government, it praised her son Rahul Gandhi for leading the fight against the government from the front.

The highly-charged CWC meeting witnessed a wave from nearly 50 Congress leaders, including its four chief ministers, of support in favour of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who were urged to lead the party in the coming years. Rahul Gandhi is believed to have questioned the timing of the letter, which was issued on August 7 when the political conflict between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot was still going on, and Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital. Azad, who is one of the signatories of the letter, read out the contents of the letter, saying the leaders were not questioning Sonia Gandhi but only calling for an organisational rehaul in the larger interest of the party.