Sushant Death Case : ED shares proof of Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement with drugs to CBI

New Delhi: Amid mystery surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that there could be a possible ‘drug’ angle surrounding the case. According to the details shared by the ED, showing WhatsApp messages of Rhea Chakraborty with CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau, alleged drug use could be one of the many angles surrounding the controversy.

Questions are being raised and possible angle is being probed to investigate if drugs were also tried on Sushant Singh Rajput, which may have resulted in deterioration of health of the Kai Po Che actor.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation, on Tuesday, questioned friends, cook and manager of Sushant Singh Rajput at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. It is learnt that the probing agency is likely to invite Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case for an interrogation.