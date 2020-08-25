Terror-funding case: ED files chargesheet against Syed Salahuddin, 11 other Hizbul terrorists

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in Delhi court against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and 11 others for allegedly laundering money for financing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the ED has filed a prosecution complaint against 12 accused Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) before Patiala House Court, Delhi, in a terror funding case.

The prosecution has urged the court for stringent punishment to the accused and confiscating of their attached assets amounting to Rs 1.22 crore. The matter is expected to be taken up by the court soon.

The investigative agency had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.