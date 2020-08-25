Vanitha Vijayakumar’s husband Peter Paul admitted to hospital

It is known news that actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot third time with a graphics expert and aspiring filmmaker Peter Paul on 27th June. Now according to the latest update, Peter Paul has been admitted to the Ramachandra Hospital in Porur, Chennai after complaining of sudden chest pain. This news is confirmed by Vanitha Vijayakumar herself as she took to her Twitter and said, “Lots to say, nothing I can. The god is great, I believe that everything happens for a reason. The life is tough. Everything will be ok.”

The sources say that Vanitha Vijayakumar rushed Peter Paul to a nearby hospital after he complained about the sudden illness.

Few days ago, Vanitha was in the news headlines when Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Kasthuri and producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar criticized her on social media and a virtual war erupted between them.

After the wedding, the assistant director Prashanth Kirubakaran, had made some shocking revelations about the filmmaker. He penned a long post revealing a lot about Peter Paul and mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar has become a victim of Peter Paul. Prashanth had also revealed that Peter Paul had shown him and other assistants a photo of a different woman as his wife and had spent money on her at the expense of the producer.