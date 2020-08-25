“Weekly markets in Delhi to be world-class tourist destination” ; Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that his party (AAP) is working towards ensuring world-class facilities for the weekly markets across Delhi and frame it as one of the most important tourist destinations globally. The Chief Minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will also encourage weekly markets and street vendors like in Hong Kong and other countries.

“The atmosphere has created problems with the weekly markets and street vendors, while they are encouraged all over the world, we will do the same in Delhi,” he said in a meeting with representatives of weekly markets to discuss measures to revive the sector in Delhi.He said the market associations and the government will have to work together to strengthen Delhi’s economy in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The meeting came after the decision to allow weekly markets on a trial basis which was taken a few days back.

Kejriwal assured the representatives that his government will “develop a proper system for revamping of the weekly markets so that they can be converted into popular tourist destinations in Delhi.There is a need to reopen the shops and businesses. We currently have a fragile situation at hand, and there is no source of revenue of tax for the Delhi government.Public opinion is very important for the businesses and if the public starts complaining about no social distancing in the markets, it will pose a problem in the future”, he added.

Kejriwal also requested the associations to maintain social distancing in the markets, saying: “If you fail to do that, the government officials might take action against you, and this will affect your customer strength. Please appoint your volunteers with the heads of the weekly markets, for maintaining a system for social distancing in the markets.” “This is also important so that the opening of markets on a trial basis is soon converted into a permanent plan by the LG, and I will be able to advocate for the permanent opening of all weekly markets in Delhi. We also have many plans for operating weekly markets in the city,” he said.

Kejriwal guaranteed the visiting members that the government will create a proper management system so that more and more people are attracted to the weekly markets.The area of Chandni Chowk has been renovated and more tourists will start visiting the area. The weekly markets will be presented as one of the most attractive tourist places in Delhi. We will also develop a proper system just the way it is done in countries such as Hong Kong,” the Chief Minister said.