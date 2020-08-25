Whatsapp is set to roll out new features

Popular social media platform, Whatsapp owned by Facebook has all set to launch new features. As per WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in beta, new features like a ringtone for group calls, new sticker animation and user interface (UI) improvements for calls has been launched.

The new features have been rolled out for Android beta users and in order to access the features, the users will have to update their WhatsApp to the 2.20.198.11 version on the Google Play Store.

As per reports, Whatsapp is also looking forward to improving UI for voice calls. In the new UI, all the buttons are moved to the bottom of the display.