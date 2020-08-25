‘Xi Jinping is a mafia leader,Chinese Communist Party is a threat to the world’: Shocking revelations by Chinese leader

A former leader of Chinese Communist Party (CPC) had made shocking revelations. A former professor of party school of CPC, Cai Xia has made severe accusations against CPC and Chinese President.

“Under the regime of Xi, the Chinese Communist Party is not a force for progress for China. In fact, it is an obstacle to China’s progress. I believe I am not the only one who wants to leave this party. More people would like to withdraw or quit this party. I had intended to quit the party years ago when there was no more room to speak and my voice was completely blocked”, Cai said in an interview.

“There are several factors. Among them is that he wants to consolidate his own position and authority. Considering domestic economic and social tensions, as well as those in the party of the last few years, he will think of ways to divert the attention of the Chinese public, provoking conflict with other countries, for example encouraging anti-American sentiment and the recent clash between China and India”, she added.

She also supported the US government’s decision to ban Huawei, the Chinese telecommunication company citing security risks. She also asked the US government to launch strict actions against the China.

Cai also called for sanctions on top Chinese officials and appealed to the international community to join hands in stopping the Communist Party from “infiltrating” global institutions and spreading Xi’s “totalitarian” ideals.

Cai was a former professor at China’s elite Central Party School, a higher education institution for top officials. She was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for criticizing President Xi Jinping on Monday after an audio criticizing the Chinese President.