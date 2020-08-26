American Racist killing: 2 died after an overnight shooting in kenosha!!!!

USA ; Two people lost their lives and one man was injured in Kenosha, following a gunfire late Tuesday night, police said.The shooting happened between the third night of protests over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday evening.

The person injured was taken to the hospital is “critical, but non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

A probe into the shooting is ongoing and the names and ages of the victims are still being determined, according to the release.Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the media his office is investigating whether the shooting resulted from a conflict between demonstrators and a group of men with weapons who were protecting businesses.

Protests in Kenosha have been continuing since Blake’s shooting. Wisconsin’s governor declared a state of emergency Tuesday after cars and buildings were ignited and called in 250 members of the National Guard to aid. Blake remains in the hospital but his family says he is paralyzed from the waist down. A family attorney said it would take a “miracle” for Blake to ever walk again.