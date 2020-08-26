Bharti Airtel plans to hike data tariff ,says “data at low rates not sustainable”

NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel’s chairperson Sunil Mittal, at an event, indicated the telco would make an upward revision in the prices of mobile services in the next six months, citing that low data rates are not sustainable for the telecom industry, the media has reported.

According to Mittal, “16 GB data consumption a month for Rs 160 is a tragedy”. He further noted that consumers should get 1.6GB data at this price or should be ready to shell out a lot more. “You either consume 1.6 GB of capacity per month either at this price point or you may prepare to pay a lot more. We are not wanting USD 50-60 like the US or Europe but certainly USD 2 for 16 GB a month is not sustainable,” the Airtel chairperson was quoted as saying at an event.

The telecom giant reported an increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 157 in the first quarter ending June 30, 2020. The rise in ARPU came after the tariff hike by the telco in December 2019. In a PTI report, Mittal was quoted as saying that at the lower end, Airtel users would have to pay a minimum of Rs 100 per month.

Meanwhile, the telecom giant has been steadily rolling out new recharge plans and vouchers for its prepaid consumer base in the country. Last week, Bharti Airtel had announced two new prepaid recharge plans for its subscribers in India. The plans are priced at Rs 599 and Rs 448 and available to buy on Airtel’s official website. Both the plans bring calling benefits, daily internet quota and free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.