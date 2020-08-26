Coronavirus : India-Russia in talks regarding Covid vaccine Sputnik V, says health ministry

India and Russia are in close communication regarding the development of Sputnik-5 vaccine for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday during the daily bulletin.

“As far as Sputnik-5 vaccine (COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia) is concerned, India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information has been shared,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Russia formally reached out to the Indian government for partnership in the production of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Sputnik-5.

The Indian embassy in Moscow has already been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, that developed the cure.

Last week, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which helped in the creation of the vaccine, said that the country was looking to partner with India, along with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.