Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 3 lakh mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 3 lakh mark in Karnataka on Wednesday. The latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows a total of 3,00,406 cases until today. Meanwhile, the total deaths have also crossed the 5000-mark.

A large chunk of the total cases come from Bengaluru urban, where the total count now stands at 115371. As on 26 August 2020, the state has 83,608 active cases, while the total discharges stand at 2,11,688. The state has registered 8,580 cases in the 24 hours with over 133 people succumbing to the COVID-19. Among this, a whopping 3,284 cases are from the capital Bengaluru.

One of the reasons for such a spike in cases is also the rate of testing in the state. A total of 25,80,621 tests have been conducted in the state to date. The officials the high rate of testing has led to early identification and better containment of the virus. The state’s recovery rate stands at 70.47% at the moment. While the mortality rate is 1.70 per cent.

“With more than 2 lakh discharges, the recovery rate of 70%, less than 1% of active cases being treated in ICU, the mortality rate of 1.69%, Karnataka’s COVID situation is steadily improving. I appreciate the doctors and all corona warriors for their relentless hard work,” said Dr Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister of Karnataka.