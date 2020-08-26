Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 32 lakh in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The ministry informed that 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 63,173 recoveries were also reported.

Thus the total cases climbed to 3,234,474 while the death toll climbed to 59449. The recoveries surged to 24,67,758. The recovery rate has reached at 76.29%.

Five most affected states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the ICMR, a total of 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, including 8,23,992 samples tested on Tuesday.