Covid-19 Updates: Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for Covid-19

Popular south India actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents have tested positive for coronavirus. The news was informed by Tamannaah Bhatia on her social media page.

“My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery”, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote on her Instagram page.