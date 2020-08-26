Covid-19 Updates:362 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. As per the data, 357 new cases of coronavirus, along with 362 recoveries and 1 death were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 117 were among expatriate workers, 240 were contacts of active cases, and 5 were travel related.

Total recoveries climbed to 46,673. The death toll rose to 186. Additional 9,574 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 25. At present 32 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 63 cases receiving treatment. 3,185 cases are stable out of a total of 3,217 active cases.