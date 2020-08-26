Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had settled higher against US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive performance of Indian share market and sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.34, against Tuesday’s closing of 74.33 and finally ended at 74.30 against the US dollar , higher by 3 paise over its previous close. The UAE dirham is at 20.21 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.06% to 93.07.