IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next four days

New Delhi: Three rain-related deaths were reported in Odisha and Jammu on Wednesday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of intense rainfall activity over several parts of north India for the next four days.

In Bihar, no fresh areas were inundated by flood water for the fourth consecutive day while the number of flood victims and affected areas remained the same since Saturday. Uttar Pradesh, which received light rains, the total number of flood-affected villages came down.

Punjab and Haryana did not receive any rainfall, while the MeT Department forecast heavy rains at isolated places for the next two days for both the states, and issued an orange alert warning for heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

The MeT also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rains and lightning for Himachal Pradesh, which received light to moderate rains.