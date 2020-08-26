India’s first Covid-19 rapid test kits approved…Read more

New Delhi: The indigenous point-of-care (POC) rapid test kits, considered as India’s first official COVID-19 testing kit, has been developed by Oscar Medicare, a Delhi-based firm, has been approved by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) The firm also makes POC diagnostic kits for HIV, malaria and dengue at its three plants.

India currently uses Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection assay, commonly known as rapid antigen detection test POC diagnostic assay in combination with RT-PCR test. Standard Q COVID-19 Ag test uses nasopharyngeal swab to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in human nasopharynx and can provide results within 30 minutes. The RT-PCR test is the most commonly used for the detection of COVID-19. The RT-PCR test uses a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction to detect the genetic material of the virus and can take hours or even days before a result.

Oscar Medicare claimed the firm’s rapid testing kit can provide results in 20 minutes. The rapid testing kit will be priced around Rs 200. The firm plans to launch two lakh test kits in September. Oscar Medicare’s capacity is five lakh test kits per day. The firm has already tied up with distributors across the country for the kits.