International Dog Day: Find a home for them too… Make an animal friendly locality.

World Animal Protection is working to ensure that vulnerable animals do not starve to death during this COVID-19 crisis and are also urging local citizens to join the movement and help stray animals in their neighbourhoods. They has provided food to over 3000 stray dogs in various parts of North Delhi.

The feeding drive was launched in June 2020, in accompaniment with the Veterinary Services Department, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

International Dog Day is celebrated since 2004 to appreciate dogs and promote their adoption. Celebrate this occasion and provide a home to one homeless animal by adopting. World Animal Protection is sensitizing people and providing information on COVID-19 and measures they can take to help animals.

In addition to the work in India, World Animal Protection is running similar feeding drives and support to thousands of stray dogs in Thailand, Brazil, Costa Rica, Sierra Leone, and Kenya who were facing starvation, abandonment, and health risks during COVID-19.