People in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir protests against Pakistan and China: Video

The people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) had conducted a protest against Pakistan and China. The people living in Muzaffarabad city of PoK held a torch rally against the construction of dams to be built by Chinese firms on Jhelum river.

The protesters chanted slogans like ‘Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do’ and ‘Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao’. The rally was attended by over a thousand people from the city and other parts of PoK.

Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in PoK. This destruction of natural resources by Pakistan and China has angered the residents of PoK.