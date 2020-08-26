Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 series in India

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Note 20 phones, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Tab S7 series at it Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. And now the company has finally brought the Tab S7 series to India.

Pegged as a productivity and creativity device, the Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with 12.4-inch display. Samsung claims the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are built for “work to play, and everything in between.” The two feature a new S Pen, big displays, and a suite of creativity features.

“At Samsung, we believe in creating products that equip our consumers for an ever-changing world. In this era of the Next Normal, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will help people find new ways to stay productive, connected and entertained through their day. The large immersive display and powerful processor coupled with the in box S Pen and new and improved DeX mode are designed to let consumers switch seamlessly between work and play,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.