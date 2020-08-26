Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. BSE Sensex settled at 39,073.92, gaining 230.04 points, or 0.59% . NSE Nifty was up 77.35 points or 0.68% and closed 11,549.60.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,683 shares ended higher while 1,155 closed lower on the BSE. 13 of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank,Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies , Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, and Infosys

The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, UltraCemco, Asian Paints, Maruti, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC .