Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case : Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer responds to allegation of ‘Drug chats’

Mumbai : Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has rebuffed the WhatsApp conversations that hint at the alleged use of banned drugs by her, saying she never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test.

“Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test any time.” Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

Maneshinde’s clarification came after the ED which is probing money laundering angle in Rajput’s death case shared some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about her alleged links to banned drugs.

A series of WhatsApp messages, accessed by Times Now, reveals about Rhea’s alleged use of drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc.

In one of the conversations, Rhea is talking to an alleged drug dealer named Gaurav Ayra. She says, “In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once” and goes on to ask “You have MD?”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Rhea, who was reportedly living with Rajput at his Bandra residence, left his house on June 8.