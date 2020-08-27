12 people were injured in the conflict between BJP and CPM activists; 5 in critical condition!!!!

Tripura ; Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Wednesday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck between BJP and opposition CPM activists in various parts of Tripura. Five of them were seriously injured, Assistant Inspector General of Police Subrata Chakraborty said.

CPM secretary Gautam Das said there were protests in 282 places across Tripura. The 16-point charter calls for the repeal of the Labor Act and an increase in man-days in the MNREGA.BJP anti-socials indiscriminately attacked our party workers and leaders. The clashes took place in 30 places. But the worst was in the Rupaichari area, ”Das told reporters.

He said the party had filed an FIR demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee has denied the allegations. He said it was a premeditated violence by the CPI. Five BJP workers were injured in a clash in Rupachari. Bhattacharjee alleged that senior CPI leaders had instigated the attack and that Anand was now absconding.