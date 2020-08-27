25-yr old man get his place in Guinness World Records…Know more!!!

Chennai: 25-year-old Illayaram Sekar of Chennai won the Guinness world record for solving six Rubik’s cubes underwater in 2 minutes17 seconds.

Working as a Rubik’s cube trainer at a private school in Chennai, Sekar has many Guinness records to his credit. But the latest one stands out, as the Guinness team had themselves reached out to him and certified this record, after seeing media reports about the same. It is said that it takes a minimum of three months for Guinness to approve a record and announce it, but in Sekar’s case, the team certified it, barely within six days of it being submitted. Having trained himself to solve hundreds of cubes back-to-back, Sekar still feels that solving six cubes underwater was an all-new experience, with its own set of complications.

The conditions for the record also strictly mention that every new cube must be revealed only after the previous one is solved, and if a cube slips out of hand and returns to surface, the attempt is not considered. This meant that he had to grip the cubes hard, as opposed to a light grip during normal cubing.

His earlier Guinness Records involved solving cubes while being suspended heads over heels, while riding a bicycle, and others. He had even trained 4000 students in his school for a mass cubing event, which also was recognized by the Guinness records.