3-year-old boy orders McDonald’s fries worth of Rs 2,600 & adds a tip for fast delivery !!!! Video goes viral….

A three-year-old boy ordered 10 portions of McDonald’s fries worth €30 (Rs 2,600)while he was using his dad’s phone. He even gave to tip the delivery driver €3 to get his fav meal delivered fast.

Harry Keogh-Lee was watching YouTube videos on his father’s phone on August 14, when he managed to access the Ubereats app.His gullible parents had no idea until they heard a knock on the door. Ashley found a large McDonald’s order. When she told the delivery man that the order wasn’t hers, the delivery man told her that it had been placed under Harry’s father’s name at the same address.

“Nothing like getting a knock at the door with a mcdonalds delivery!! All of us got confused but the driver insisted it was ours and showed us the order!!!” Harry’s mom Ashley wrote on Facebook while sharing a video of the McDonald’s delivery. Ashley thought her husband had placed the order without telling her.

“When I opened up the bag this is what i found. €30 worth of chips. That HARRY my 3 year old ordered.”

When Harry came running towards the food screaming “yayyyyy yummies”, Ashley realised that her son was the culprit. She checked her husband’s phone to find “Thanks for your order” message on the app.

.She added, “It was the funniest thing Harry’s done and to be honest if I wasn’t here to see it myself I wouldn’t have believed it. I never thought to remove my details off it because it’s literally just known as ‘Harry’s YouTube phone’. If I’d have known he could order food I’d have taken my details off ages ago.”Harry got two medium fries, while the rest went to her elder son and the neighbour’s kids